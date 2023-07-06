JDU-RJD stand firm on Bihar’s education minister’s dispute with KK Pathak, Ratnesh Sada said officers are anti-Dalit

Bihar Education Minister Chandrashekhar (Prof. Chandrashekhar) and Additional Chief Secretary KK Pathak (KK PathakJDU and RJD have come face to face on the dispute between . Where RJD has strongly criticized the working style of KK Pathak. At the same time, JDU has praised him. JDU’s Chief State Spokesperson Neeraj Kumar has said that the department where KK Pathak has gone has been updated. On the other hand, on the question of issuing yellow letter by Minister Chandrashekhar, Neeraj Kumar has said that he has no information in this regard.

Efforts are being made to defame the government: Brother Virendra

On the other hand, RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendra criticized the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department and said that whatever letter has been written to him has been written as per the rules. He made it clear that no work should be done without the advice of the minister. Additional Chief Secretary should work on the basis of balanced decisions. He said that he works to defame the government, what he has done has not been done well. I know what they want. Such officers should be thrown out of the department.

Bihar Cabinet Meeting: Nitish Kumar approved 7 proposals in the meeting, now these posts will not be reinstated

KK Pathak is anti-Dalit: Ratnesh Sada

Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes Welfare Minister Ratnesh Sada has said on the internal conflict of the Education Department that the Additional Chief Secretary of the Education Department KK Pathak is anti-Dalit. He is of feudalist ideology, who wants to come in the department and implement his ideology. Reversed from the statement late in the evening: On the other hand, when he was asked again on the phone in the late evening about his displeasure with KK Pathak and you have given such a statement, he said that let it be done. Now we will not say anything in this matter. It’s morning. Leave and he refused to speak anything in this matter.

(youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kC32_ytk-Ak)