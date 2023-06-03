jee advanced 2023 exam date 4 june dress code reporting time check complete guidelines here tv

JEE (Advanced) 2023 exam will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode only.

JEE Advanced Paper 1 will be conducted from 9:00 am to 12:00 noon while JEE Advanced 2023 Paper 2 will be conducted from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm.

PWD candidates with at least 40% disability, as applicable, are eligible for compensatory time of one hour for each paper (i.e. 1:00 for Paper 1 and 6:30 for Paper 2 for these candidates). .

Candidates will have to report at the examination centers well in advance, and complete the requisite formalities, which are mentioned in the admit card. The examination centers will be open from 07:00 am.

