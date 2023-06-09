JEE Advanced 2023: IIT JEE response sheet today at jeeadv.ac.in, know how to download

Indian Institute of Technology, Guwahati will release JEE Advanced 2023 response sheet today. IIT JEE response sheet will be available for all appeared candidates on the official site of NTA JEE at jeeadv.ac.in. The response sheet will be released at 5 pm on the official website.

Provisional Answer Key on 11th June

The provisional answer key will be released on June 11 and the last date to challenge is June 12, 2023. Final answer key and result will be declared on June 18, 2023.

JEE Advanced 2023: How to download response sheet

To check the response sheet, candidates can follow the simple steps given below.

Visit the official site of JEE Advanced at jeeadvanced.ac.in.

Click on IIT JEE response sheet link available on the home page.

Enter login details and click on submit.

Your response sheet will be displayed on the screen.

Check the response sheet and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same with you for further need.

JEE Advanced 2023 exam was held on June 4, 2023

JEE Advanced 2023 exam was conducted on June 4, 2023, in two shifts – Paper I from 9 am to 12 noon and Paper II from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm.

Admission is available in these institutes

Through JEE (Advanced), IITs offer admission to undergraduate courses for Bachelor in Engineering, Science or Architecture, Integrated Masters, Bachelor-Master dual degree. Both Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees are awarded to candidates enrolled in dual degree programs upon successful completion of course requirements.

