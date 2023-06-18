JEE Advanced: Lakhisarai’s Gaurav Bihar topper, Patna’s Vivaswan second and Gaya’s Gulshan third topper

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) released the JEE-Advanced 2023 result (Joint Entrance Examination) on Sunday. Gaurav Kumar of Lakhisarai (Delhi Zone) has become the state topper of Bihar by securing All India 51st rank. Vivaswan Savyasachi of Patna has been the Guwahati zone topper by securing All India 80 rank and has become the second state topper of Bihar. Gulshan Kumar of Manpur has been the third state topper by securing All India 122 rank. Gulshan had given the exam from Delhi zone.

Aryan Devesh (Delhi Zone) of Banka has been the fourth topper by securing All India 131 rank. Yashasvi Raj of Patna has become the second topper of Guwahati zone and fifth state topper of Bihar with All India 145 rank. Rakshik Das (All India Rank: 355) got third position, Anubhav Sah (All India Rank: 398) fourth and Vaibhav Singh (All India Rank: 575) got fifth position in Guwahati zone.

Among girls, Akshara from Guwahati zone topped

Whereas, among girls, Akshara (All India Rank: 1238) of Darbhanga from Guwahati zone has been the topper. The special thing is that Akshara has achieved success in NEET 2023. He has got 610 out of 720 marks in NEET. students jeeadv.ac.in You can see the result by visiting. Vavilla Chidvilas Reddy (VC Reddy) of Hyderabad zone has topped by scoring 341 out of 360 marks. On the other hand, Nayakanti Naga Bhavya Shree from Hyderabad zone topped among girls by scoring 298 marks.

43773 successful in JEE Advanced, 2395 successful from Guwahati zone

IIT Guwahati said in a press release that 1,89,744 students had registered for JEE Advanced 2023. At the same time, 1,89,372 students appeared in the examination, out of which 43773 students were successful. The performance of Guwahati zone has been poor. Only 2395 students have been successful in this zone. There is only one student from Guwahati zone in the top 100. Although the students of Bihar have hoisted the flag in this zone also. IIT Guwahati has also released the final answer key of JEE Advanced 2023 exam on its official website jeeadv.ac.in.

IIT Guwahati had organized the exam

This year the exam was conducted by IIT Guwahati. A total of 1,80,372 candidates appeared in the examination for both the papers of IIT JEE-Advanced. Of these, 43,773 candidates have passed. These include 36,204 boys and 7,509 girls. At the same time, this year 13 foreign candidates have passed the exam, while 155 Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) have also cleared the exam. This exam was held on June 4. Regarding the criteria for inclusion in the rank list, a senior official of IIT Guwahati said that the total marks will be calculated as the sum of the marks obtained in Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry. Based on the calculation of subject wise marks and total marks of the candidates, they will be included in the rank list.

jon wise successful student

Hyderabad – 10432 students

Delhi – 9290 students

Bombay – 7957 students

Kharagpur – 4618 students

Kanpur – 4582 students

Roorkee – 4499 students

Guwahati – 2395 students

13 foreign students also successful

A total of 125 foreign candidates have registered for JEE Advanced 2023, out of which 108 appeared and 13 have passed the exam.

Six students of Hyderabad are included in the top ten

Six students of Hyderabad zone are included in the top ten. At the same time, two students of IIT Roorkee and two students of IIT Delhi zone are included.

here are the top ten

V Chidvilas Reddy (IIT Hyderabad Zone)

Ramesh Surya Theja (IIT Hyderabad)

Rishi Kalra (IIT Roorkee)

Raghav Goyal (IIT Roorkee)

A Venkata Sivaram (IIT Hyderabad)

Prabhav Khandelwal (IIT Delhi)

B Abhinav Chowdhary (IIT Hyderabad)

Malay Kedia (IIT Delhi)

N Balaji Reddy (IIT Hyderabad)

Y Venkata Manender Reddy (IIT Hyderabad)