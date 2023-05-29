JEE Mains and Advance: Counseling will be done in six rounds for admission in IIT and NIT, registration from this day

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will release the registration date for counseling for admission to 36,000 seats in 23 IITs, 31 NITs, 26 Triple ITs and other 29 Government Funded Institutes (GFTIs) across the country on June 20. The registration process for counseling will start from June 20. The counseling for admission in engineering will be conducted in six rounds. The counseling for JEE Main and JEE Advanced qualified candidates will be conducted by JoSAA only.

Admission in 23 IITs will be based on JEE Advanced rank. Whereas, admission in other institutes will be done on the basis of JEE Main rank. The entire process will include registration, choice filling, mock allotment and finally seat allotment. The counseling process will be done in six rounds. Students have to register to participate in the counseling process. For this, JEE Main application number and password will be required. After this, the candidates will select the college and course of their choice. Based on the choices entered, JoSAA will allot mock seats to the candidates.

The candidate has to lock his/her seat. After the seat is locked, the seat will be allotted to the candidate in the college and course of his choice. To lock the seat of choice, the candidate has to deposit the fee. The processing fee of JoSAA will be two thousand rupees. The rest of the fee will be adjusted from the course fee. Students who have to return the seat can return the seat from the second round to the fifth round.

Admission will be done in 114 institutes

For the academic year 2023-24, JoSAA registration will be done for admission in 114 institutes. All guidelines in this regard will be issued soon. The result of JEE Advanced 2023 will be released on 18 June. JoSAA will start the process of counseling only after the declaration of the result. Students who qualify JEE Advanced will get admission in IIT. After this, admission in NIT, IIEST, Triple-I-T and other-GFTI will be done on the score of JEE Main.

If you do not enroll, you will be out of the next round.

If the name is in the first list of JoSAA, it is mandatory to take admission in the concerned college and branch. If you do not take the nomination, you will be out of the next round. Will not be included in the list of second round. If the desired college and branch is not found in the first list, students can take float and slide option after taking admission. Due to this, there will be a possibility of getting better college and branch in the further rounds. Students will not be able to appear in the JEE exam next year if they do not take admission after seat allotment.

If you like college and branch then freeze

According to the choice filled by the students on JoSAA website, if the desired college and branch is available, then the candidates can freeze the seat in their name. After choosing this option, the institute and seat of the students will be confirmed.

If you want another college then take float option

If the students have preferred 20 institutes in the choice filling, then according to the preference, they got the option of the eighth position. The float option has to be chosen after admission in the allotted institute for the earlier preferred college. After this, students will also be able to participate in the next round of counselling. If the above institutes are not found, then you can freeze the seat in the earlier institute.

slide for better branch

If the candidate does not find the desired branch in the first list, then choose the slide option. If electrical branch is available in IIT Patna and want computer science branch in this institute itself, then slide option has to be selected for this. Selecting this option increases the chances of getting the preferred branch if the seat becomes vacant in further counseling.

