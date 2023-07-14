Jeep falls into gorge in Himachal, five killed

Mandi, 14 July (Hindustan Times). Five people were killed and four seriously injured when a jeep fell into a deep gorge at Sundernagar in Mandi district of Himachal Pradesh. The accident took place late on Thursday night in Kushala area of ​​Gram Panchayat Gheedi.

According to the police, the occupants of the Bolero (HP31-8349) were returning home after visiting the famous temple of Kamrunag in Mandi district. At around 09.00 pm, when the Bolero was coming down the Kushala Link Road, the driver lost control of the vehicle and the jeep rolled down a slope of about 700 feet. Due to the fall of the jeep, its tests flew away. Five people aboard died on the spot and three people were injured. The driver fled from the spot after the accident.

According to the police, all the dead and injured were residents of Sundernagar in Mandi district. The deceased include Lala Ram (50) s/o Gangu Ram, Roop Lal (55) s/o Paras Ram, Sunil Kumar (35) s/o Beshar Ram, Gobind Ram (60) s/o Raghuram and Mohan (55) s/o Kirpa Ram.

Those injured in the accident include Sanjeev Kumar (38), Kirpa Ram (38), Kamal Kumar (22). He is hospitalized and his condition is out of danger. The driver’s name is Anil Dutt (51) and he is also a resident of Sundernagar. Mandi SP Soumya Sambasivan has confirmed the accident. He told that the post-mortem of the dead bodies is being done. A case has been registered and the cause of the accident is being investigated.

Meanwhile, an Alto car rolled into a gorge near Kun Mor (Julah) on Chailchowk to Kandha road in Mandi district. The driver died in the accident that happened on Friday morning. The deceased has been identified as Bhupendra Kumar (26) s/o Anantram Ward No. 9 Village Siuni Dhar Post Office Nathan District Kullu.