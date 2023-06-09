Jeeva Murder: Nepal connection of shooter Vijay Yadav, 20 lakh contract was given for the murder of infamous Sanjeev Jeeva

Lucknow. Notorious Sanjeev Jeeva was shot dead two days ago during his appearance in the old High Court premises. Vijay Yadav aka Anand Yadav, the shooter who riddled the infamous Sanjeev Jeeva with bullets in film style, also gave the statement like a film story. In police interrogation, accused Vijay Yadav told that Ashraf, a friend of mafia Atiq Ahmed, had asked him to pay Rs 20 lakh for killing Jeeva. Ashraf got Jeeva killed because his brother Atiq is lodged in Lucknow jail. A few days ago Jeeva had pulled his beard. Along with this, Jeeva has insulted him many times. That’s why he got murdered. Accused Vijay Yadav said that he had entered into this deal in the greed of getting a huge amount.

Was the conspiracy to kill Jeev hatched in Jaunpur?

One of his close friends was also involved in the murder of the infamous Sanjeev Jeeva in the Lucknow Sessions Court. This person was part of his personal security convoy. The conspiracy of murder is suspected to have been hatched at a function in Jaunpur. After receiving such input, the STF has intensified the investigation about Jeeva’s close friends who were present in his security while going to the court from the jail. According to the information, Jeeva used to come to the court from the district jail with the security of the policemen taking his own security as well. As soon as he came out of the burn, a convoy of luxury vehicles used to walk with his car.

Demand for investigation by retired judge or CBI

Sanjeev Jeeva’s murder case has reached the High Court. A petition has been filed on Thursday demanding that the investigation of the murder be done by a retired judge of the High Court or by the CBI. The petition is likely to be heard on July 13. Local advocate Motilal Yadav has filed this petition. It has been said in the petition that in view of the safety of the advocates and the litigants, it is necessary to intervene by the court.

Lucknow Court Shootout: Major action in Sanjeev Jeeva murder case, 6 policemen suspended for negligence

Accused Vijay sent to jail

The SI, who was posted under the security of the infamous Sanjeev Jeeva, has registered a case of murder against Anand alias Vijay at Wazirganj police station. Vijay, who was injured by the beating of the lawyers, was treated at the trauma center. CJM Rishikesh Pandey reached the trauma center and ordered the accused Vijay to be sent to jail by June 21. He was sent to jail late at night. According to the police, while returning from the washroom, only Vijay fired at Jeeva at the gate of the court room. The policemen caught him on the spot and seized the revolver and cartridges used in the murder.

