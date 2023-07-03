Jeevika Didio improved the future of the children of Bihar, the children who did not recognize alphabets started reading stories in 30 days

Manoj Kumar, Patna. Summer camps were organized by Jeevika from June 1 to 30 all over Bihar. In this, 5 lakh 19 thousand 819 children of classes 5 to 7 across the state were taught sports in village platforms, homes and government buildings. Jeevika didis, their children and the young men and women of the village marked the children and informed them about many subjects including alphabet knowledge, story reading, general mathematics.

43726 volunteers taught children in summer camp

The children associated with the summer camp were assessed before starting their studies. During this, it was found that out of 5.19 lakh children, only one per cent children knew how to read a story. Only two percent of the children were able to read a paragraph. Only 35 percent of the children could recognize the letters. Only 38 per cent children were able to read a word. 24 percent of the children did not even know the alphabet. Children who could not even recognize alphabets in about seven years have now learned to read stories in 30 days. 43726 volunteers from all over the state taught the children in the summer camp.

Jeevika Didio has improved the future of children

Out of the total five lakh 19 thousand children who participated in the summer camp, the evaluation reports of 1.70 lakh children have come. According to this report, 30 percent of the children who attended the summer camp are now able to read stories. 23 percent children are reading the entire paragraph. At the same time, 22 percent children are recognizing words and 17 percent children are recognizing letters. No progress was seen in nine percent of the children.

