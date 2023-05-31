Jehanabad: Two brothers died after being hit by a truck, villagers blocked the road, injured policemen

On the Gaya-Patna main road, two students going to school on a bicycle died after being hit by a truck on Wednesday near Banda Mor in Jehanabad. After the incident, the driver started running away leaving the truck, but the people of the market caught him. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and took the driver into custody. People angry with this incident started a ruckus and tried to burn the truck. When the police administration stopped, the angry mob started picketing, in which some policemen got hurt.

death of two cousins

After the arrival of the relatives of the deceased, the villagers blocked the road demanding to call the DM. After about four hours, after persuasion by the administration, people calmed down, then the dead bodies were sent to Jehanabad for postmortem. Roshan Kumar (14 years) son of Pintu Prasad, a resident of Kokarsa village, and Aniket Kumar (12 years), son of Dashrath Prasad, were both cousins.

Dead body crushed by truck

People told that the truck was coming from Gaya. At the same time, both the students were going to school from the opposite direction riding on the same cycle. Meanwhile, the truck crushed both of them. His dead body was so mutilated that it was difficult to identify it.

Roshan used to sell secretly along with studies

On the other hand, the villagers of Kokarsa village told that the father of deceased Roshan Kumar is disabled. His family is very poor. After completing his studies in school, Roshan used to run his house by selling handcart secretly. He was also good in studies. Chief Radha Devi, who reached the information of the incident, gave three thousand rupees each to the families of the deceased for Kabir funeral, whereas, BDO Avinash Kumar handed over a check of Rs.20 thousand each under the family benefit scheme.

