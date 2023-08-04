Jerusalem Sheikh said temple never existed

Sheikh Ikhrama Sabri, the head of the Supreme Islamic Council in Jerusalem, recently condemned the intentions of what he referred to as “extremist settlers” regarding the ‘Red Heifer’ ritual on the Temple Mount. According to Jewish law, the ashes of a completely red heifer are used to remove ritual impurity, such as that acquired by proximity to the dead.

However, Sabri criticized the notion of performing this ritual in modern times, seeing it as a threat to the Al Aqsa Mosque and other holy places in Jerusalem.

Last month, a Red Heifer was displayed at the Ancient Shiloh site in Binyamin Regional Council after being brought to Israel. The plan is to bring three completely pure Red Heifers to Shiloh, where a heritage center will be inaugurated to study and promote this aspect of Jewish heritage.

Sabri accused Jewish “extremists” of attempting to “Judaize” the Al Aqsa Mosque by bringing the Red Heifers to Israel. He called it a “dangerous idea” and claimed that the entire notion was based on a “false belief.” He suggested that it was an attempt to encourage Jews worldwide to immigrate to Palestine.

Additionally, Sabri denied the historical and archaeological evidence that supports the existence of the First and Second Temples on the Temple Mount. Despite the overwhelming evidence, he maintained that there was no proof linking the site to Hebrew history.

He also highlighted the resistance that followed the installation of magnetometers at the entrances to the Temple Mount after a terrorist attack in 2017, warning that any attempt to bring a Red Heifer to the mount would face similar opposition. Sabri emphasized that the conflict with the Zionist occupation spans religious, political, civilizational, cultural, and existential aspects, and should not be separated from each other.