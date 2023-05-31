Jharkhand: 10 Musahar families got lease of residential land in Palamu, houses will be built on it soon

Jharkhand News: As per the instructions of Chief Minister Hemant Soren, residential land lease was distributed among 10 Musahar families in Koiripatra village located in Naudiha Panchayat of Nilambar-Pitamberpur block of Palamu. All the families have been provided three decimal residential land by the government. Now Musahar families will be able to build their own house on the allotted land.

Houses will be built soon under Ambedkar Awas Yojana

All the Musahar families will be benefited from the Ambedkar Awas Yojana soon to build houses. Let us inform that in the past also the people of the district were provided with land lease. Here, happiness was seen on the faces of 10 Musahar families as soon as they got the land patta.

Instructions for making Aadhaar card of Musahar families

On the instructions of the Chief Minister, Aadhaar cards will be made for all those Musahar families whose Aadhaar cards have not been made so far, marking them. Apart from this, the Chief Minister has instructed all the families to benefit from government schemes like Sarvajan Pension Yojana, Mukhyamantri Pashudhan Yojana etc. In the light of the Chief Minister’s order, Musahar families living in other places of the district will also be identified and work will be done to connect them with government schemes.

Efforts are being made to connect with various schemes of the government: DC

In this regard, Palamu DC Anjaneyulu Dodde said that on the orders of the CM, continuous efforts are being made to link Musahar families with land lease and various schemes of the government. In this episode, land pattas were distributed to the Musahar families.