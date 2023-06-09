Jharkhand: 11 convicted in the murder of an elderly couple on charges of witchcraft in Gumla, hearing on June 12

Jharkhand News: The court of ADJ Forest Durgesh Chandra Awasthi has convicted 11 accused in the murder case of Vigni Devi and Sahdev Oraon, an elderly couple of Gumla’s Arko Mahuatoli Puso, on suspicion of witchcraft. These convicts will be sentenced on June 12. Arko Mahuatoli Puso residents Fulchand Oraon, Budheshwar Oraon, Mahesh Oraon, Suresh Oraon, Sukhram Oraon, Sumit Oraon, Parmeshwar Oraon, Fulmani Devi, Sita Devi, Ramchandra Mahato and Lala Oraon have been found guilty in this case.

Elderly couple murdered on charges of witchcraft

In this regard, Baleshwar Oraon, a resident of Arko Mahuatoli, lodged an FIR against a total of seven people for the murder of his aged parents. After this, in the course of research, the names of other four people came to the fore. The incident is of August 31, 2018. The accused killed both the old couple Vigani Devi and Sahdev Oraon by pelting them with stones after accusing them of witchcraft. On the other hand, after the murder of Sahdev Oraon, his dead body was hanged with the help of a rope from a tree at some distance from the incident school.

Rape accused sentenced to 10 years

On the other hand, the court of Gumla’s ADJ Forest Durgesh Chandra Awasthi sentenced Rajendra Oraon, a resident of Duko Pipartali, accused of raping the girl, to 10 years. Accused Rajendra Oraon has been sentenced to 10 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 376 and fined Rs 50,000. Failure to pay the fine may result in additional imprisonment for two years. In this case, Additional Public Prosecutor Mo Javed Hussain advocated on behalf of the government side. The incident is of April 8, 2011. At that time the victim had gone to a wedding ceremony, where the accused raped her after finding her alone. After this, on the pretext of marriage, he was sexually abused many times. At the same time, after a few years, the accused refused to marry. After this, the victim lodged an FIR against the accused in the police station.