Jharkhand: 2 assistant deputy managers of CCL Dhori area will now become IFS officers, know about them

Jharkhand News: It is said that in order to make a work successful, there should not be any stinginess in the dedication and hard work towards it, so that the results are pleasant. There is no substitute for success. To achieve success one has to work hard continuously. Two assistant deputy managers Mohit Bansal and Yuvraj Singh Dhingra working in CCL Dhori area have done something similar with their hard work, dedication and passion. First studied B-Tech from ISM, Dhanbad, then joined Coal India in campus selection and now after getting success in Indian Forest Service (IFS) examination, both will become IFS officers.

Two officers are working on the post of assistant deputy manager in Dhori area

One of them, Mohit Bansal, is working as Assistant Deputy Manager Exvesion in Kalyani Project under CCL Dhori Area, while the other Yuvraj Singh Dhingra is working as Assistant Deputy Manager Exvesion in Amlo Project under CCL Dhori Area. Both joined Coal India together on November 4, 2017 and took charge in Dhori area on December 2, 2017.

Mohit’s 50th, then Yuvraj’s 135th rank

Dhanbad’s Bhaga resident Mohit Bansal has secured All India 50th rank in the Indian Forest Service conducted by UPSC, while Punjab resident Yuvraj Singh has secured 135th rank. Both of them have achieved success on the basis of self-study while working in Coal India. There is an atmosphere of happiness in the family due to this success of both.

Exclusive interview with Prabhat Khabar

In a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar, Mohit Bansal and Yuvraj Singh told that while working in Coal India, they made up their mind to crack the IFS exam and started preparing for it. The preparation had to be completed while doing the job. In this context, it was also challenging. He used to study whenever he got time. He used to read something on his mobile even while on duty. Also told that on the strength of self-study, there has been success in this examination. Both have given the credit of this success to Blitz Aggarwal, General Manager of Dori and PO of Kalyani and Amlo.

Mohit has been attached to nature

Mohit Bansal told that he has been attached to nature since the beginning. That’s why prepared for Indian Forest Service. In this service, you will get a chance to work towards the conservation of forest and forest animals. It is also important for the environment. Mohit studied up to 12th standard from DAV Public School, after which he got admission in ISM in the year 2013. After completing his studies here, he joined Coal India in 2017 as an assistant manager. On the other hand, Mohit’s father Dilip Aggarwal has an iron steel shop, while mother Chandni Bansal is a housewife. While wife Trupti Modi is an auditor in a private company.

Yuvraj wanted to go to civil service since childhood

Yuvraj Singh Dhingra is basically a resident of Bova village of Pathankot, Punjab. He says that from the beginning he had a desire that someone should do such work that it would have an impact on the society. That’s why started preparing for civil examination. He says that sometimes the lack of resources definitely bothers us, but in those circumstances we should not weaken our intention by being disappointed.

