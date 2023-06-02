Jharkhand: 2 children kidnapped from Uttar Pradesh recovered from Koderma and Giridih, 5 accused including woman arrested

Jharkhand Crime News: Revealing the case of kidnapping and selling children from various districts of Uttar Pradesh, the police have arrested five members of this gang. The arrested accused include two men and three women. The UP police has recovered a three-year-old child kidnapped from Prayagraj from a person named Santosh, a resident of Chandwara police station area of ​​Koderma, while a four-year-old girl kidnapped from Mirzapur has been recovered from Sunita Devi, a resident of Sariya police station area of ​​Giridih.

The arrest of these accused

Among the accused arrested in this case are Jagveer Varnwal (41 years) father Sahdev Modi, resident of Mahugai of Chandwara police station area, Anuradha Devi husband Yogendra Sharma, nurse of Tilaiya’s Global Nursing Home, Gudiya Devi husband Sakaldev Yadav, resident of Gandhi School Road, Manjhgawan resident Santosh Sav father. Bihari Sao and Pokdanda resident Sangeeta Devi’s husband Tulsi Rana are involved. UP police took all the arrested accused with them on Friday.

what is the matter

According to the information, in recent months, incidents of kidnapping of small children have happened in different places of UP including Varanasi, Prayagraj, Mirzapur and other places. To disclose these incidents, the police started investigation, then connecting link to link, the police team reached Chandwara in Koderma. A person was caught during the raid here. On its tip other accused were arrested.

Jharkhand: Naxalite Rajesh’s dead body refused to be taken to the village, last rites performed on the banks of the dam in Gumla

Chandwara police teamed up with UP police

Chandwara police station in-charge Nitish Kumar and the police force cooperated in the raid led by SI Sourav Pandey of UP Police. According to the UP Police official, they had received information that the business of selling abducted children is done in Koderma district. Two of the seven abducted children have been recovered safely. The recovery of five children has not been done till now. Here, apart from SI Saurabh Pandey of UP Police, besides Pawan Kumar Singh, Anand Chaurasia, Chandwara police station in-charge Nitish Kumar, SI Rajendra Rana etc. were included in the raiding team.