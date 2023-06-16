Jharkhand: 20 years imprisonment for raping a minor at knife point, Rs 25,000 fine

Koderma Bazar, Gautam Rana: Court of Additional District and Sessions Judge III sentenced W Singh alias Degan (father Bhikho Singh), a resident of Nerpur, Domchanch, guilty under Section 6 POCSO Act, to 20 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping a minor. Is. Along with this, a financial fine of 25 thousand has also been imposed. In case of non-payment of the fine, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment for one year. Apart from this, the court found the accused guilty under Section 4 POCSO Act and imposed 15 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 25,000 and found him guilty under 504 IPC, imposed one year rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1,000. All the sentences will run concurrently.

After hearing both the sides, the court gave its verdict

During the hearing in the court, Public Prosecutor PK Mandal got 8 witnesses from the prosecution side examined and demanded the harshest punishment for the accused. Advocate Atmanand Pandey presented his arguments from the defense side. The court sentenced the accused after hearing the arguments of both the parties and observing the evidence on record.

Raped after entering the house at knife point

Regarding this matter, a case was registered by the minor in the Domchanch police station under Case No. 11/20 POCSO Act. In this, the victim had said that when her parents used to go to the forest to fetch wood, the accused used to enter her house and rape her at knife point. Whenever she opposed it, the accused used to assure her of marriage. Along with this, he used to threaten to kill if he told anyone. Meanwhile, one day the victim’s parents saw her while raping her. After this, a case was registered in the police station.

