Jharkhand: 28 ghats marked in 16 blocks of Hazaribagh district, sand will be sold from October 16

Hazaribagh, Arif. After five years, 28 sand ghats have been identified in Hazaribagh district. Paperwork is being completed. From October 16, 2023, common people will easily get sand from all the ghats. At present, on the orders of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) (from June 10 to October 15), there has been a complete ban on the extraction and lifting of sand from all rivers and water bodies. Out of 16 in the district, 28 sand ghats have been identified in three blocks. Barkagaon has maximum 16 sand ghats. There are 10 sand ghats in Barhi and two in Barkatha. All 28 sand ghats are divided into 11 clusters. For example, a cluster has been made by combining all the ghats of 500 meters distance.

These are sand ghats

Ghats have been made at Langatu, Sikri, Pandariya and Sirma to extract sand from Barkagaon river in Barkagaon block. Ghats have been made at Badam, Ratpura, Dhabandih, Kutulia, Gosai Ballia, Harli and Chopdar Ballia to extract sand from the Badmahi River in this block. Ghats have been made at Pandariya, Sirma, Kandtari, Sandh and Sonpura to extract sand from the Bokaro River in Barkagaon. Ghats have been made at Bela, Baherabad and Barisal to extract sand from Barakar river in Barhi block. Masipedhi and Belkappi have been made sand ghats to extract sand from the Barsoti river of Barkattha block.

Jharkhand Village Story: A village in Jharkhand, people start laughing on hearing its name, even you will not be able to stop laughing

28 sand ghats have been marked

In the District Survey Report (DSR), the report of 195 sand ghats from Hazaribagh was sent to the State Environment Impact Authority. In this, 28 sand ghats have been marked. In State Environment Impact Authority, Forest Divisional Officer, Western Forest Division, Hazaribagh, Forest Divisional Officer, Eastern Forest Division, Hazaribagh, Forest Divisional Officer, Wildlife Division, Hazaribagh, Additional Collector, Civil Surgeon, Sub-Divisional Officer, Sadar, Sub-Divisional Officer, Barhi, Executive Engineer, Minor Irrigation Division, District Agriculture Officer, Regional Officer Jharkhand State Pollution Control Council, Assistant Director Geology, District Geology Office and District Mining Officer are included.

Balu Ghat was closed after 2019

District Mining Officer Ajit Kumar told that after the year 2019, the sand ghat was closed. In the district survey report, the report of 195 sand ghats was sent to the State Environment Impact Authority. In this, 28 sand ghats have been identified which meet all the standards. The report has been received by the district. Soon the DMO (Mineral Development Authority) registered by JSMDC (Jharkhand State Mineral Development Authority) will get the job for excavating sand and storing it. DMO will be selected through JSMDC. Right now there is a ban on sand mining and lifting by NGT. From October 16, 2023, sand will be available at all ghats. People will be able to buy sand easily at the price fixed by the government. The consumer will have to bear the transportation cost of taking the sand from the ghat.