Jharkhand: 3 short films made in Palamu were appreciated by the audience, artists engaged in the poster release of the film festival

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Along with the release of the poster of the National Short Film Festival organized by Chitrapat Bharti, the premiere show of three short films made in Palamu was also organized at Palamu’s divisional headquarters Medininagar on Thursday. On this occasion, Appreciation and Critic Meet was also organized for the artists associated with the film. Rakesh Raman, Palamu in-charge of Chitrapat Bharti and Dr. Rahul Agarwal, a well-known orthopedic specialist of the city were present as the chief guests on the occasion.

Screening of films Flame, Negligence and Thankyou

On this occasion, three films produced under the banner of Bhumika Films and Melody Theater and Films, Flame, Laglai and Thanku were screened. The films were based on flame education, negligence road safety and communal harmony. All the three films were appreciated by the audience. Criticism was done on the errors of the films and talks were also held on how to rectify them. Palamu in-charge of Chitrapat Bharti, Rakesh Raman said that many workshops will be organized in the coming days for the people associated with Palamu, which will help in developing film making skills among the people.

Dr. Rahul, Master Rohit, Chandan Kumar and Varsha Rani attracted everyone’s attention

Dr. Rahul Agarwal for the role of a doctor in the film Thanku and Chandan Kumar for his excellent performance in the role of a Muslim youth in the same film received a lot of appreciation from the audience. Master Rohit, the main character of the film Flame impressed all the audience with his style. She showed a glimpse of her acting talent with her natural expression. In this film, Varsha Rani, who became a female teacher, caught everyone’s attention by playing her small role in a very natural way. Chandan Kumar, Rohit Kumar and Kamal Ranjit have also received awards in the state level film festival of Chitrapat Bharti held in Ranchi. The film Lou was also an award winning film in this festival.

Lohardaga: 3 including Kudu police station in-charge who killed Naxalites with a reward of 5 lakhs got DGP disc honor

Bhumika Films and MTF will make more films in the coming days

Pulin Mitra and Kamal Ranjit of Bhumika Films and Melody Theater and Films told that many more films will be produced by them in the coming days. In which artists from Kolkata and Mumbai will also be seen along with the artist from Palamu. The shooting of these films will be done in Palamu. This will give an opportunity to enhance the talents here. Please inform that Bhojpuri feature film is also being produced in Palamu by Bhumika Films.

their presence

The program was coordinated by Amit Kumar. On this occasion, popular actors Ram, Abdul Hameed, Sharmila Verma, Pratima Rani, Sudhir Mishra, Avinash Tiwari, Prakash Kumar, Gautam Ghosh, Rakhi Soni, Renu Sharma, Tarak Chowdhary, Yogendra Mehta etc were present.