Jharkhand: 3 youths of Gumla who went to Goa for wages missing from Visakhapatnam, family members are pleading to find them

Gumla, Durjay Paswan: Three youths of Rampur village located in Kamdara block of Gumla district mysteriously disappeared from Visakhapatnam railway station. These three youths had gone to Goa to work as laborers. Here, the three youths were returning from Goa to Jharkhand to do farming. Then the health of a young man in Visakhapatnam deteriorated. When these people were taking this young man to the hospital for treatment. Only then, due to overcrowding, all the three youths got separated and disappeared. Among them, Udit Soreng, 23 years old, Ashian Soreng, 33 years old and Fredrik Soreng, 38 years old, are residents of Rampur village.

The three youths were returning to the village by taking general tickets from Amravati Express

Congress state secretary Roshan Barwa said that on the evening of June 2, the three youths were returning to the village by taking general tickets from Amravati Express. On June 3, a person’s health deteriorated in Visakhapatnam. For whose treatment got down from the station. But, got separated in the crowd. In this, a youth named Udit was in constant contact with the family till June 6 and was pleading with his relatives to take him back home. His relatives also reached Visakhapatnam and started searching for Udit. But, none of these could be traced.

District administration took cognizance

The case of missing of all three youths has been registered in Kurkura police station. In this case, the relatives of Udit Soreng came to meet Congress leader Roshan Barwa. Requested to find the three youths. Then Roshan Barwa tweeted to the Chief Minister, Labor Minister and Deputy Commissioner through Twitter. In which the district administration has started necessary action by taking quick cognizance. Roshan Barwa told that the District Administration and Labor Department called and told that efforts are being made to find the laborers.