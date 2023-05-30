Jharkhand: 37309 students appeared in the excellent school entrance examination, CM Hemant Soren gave his best wishes

Jharkhand News: Jamshedpur resident Ruby Das is now hopeful that her daughter Anjana Das will also be able to study in an English medium school. Ruby Das was not able to send her promising daughter to a CBSE affiliated school due to financial problems, but the excellent schools started on the initiative of the Chief Minister paved the way for her daughter to get education in English medium. Saying this, Ruby Das’s throat gets choked. Similarly, the dreams of thousands of parents are now taking shape.

37,309 candidates took the exam

On Tuesday, May 30, 2023, 37309 students appeared in the entrance examination for admission in 80 excellent schools of the state. A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the candidates as well as their parents regarding this entrance examination. At the same time, Chief Minister Hemant Soren gave hearty congratulations to all the candidates.

Parents appreciated the historic initiative

It may be known that for the first time in Jharkhand, after the Chief Minister’s meaningful effort to make government schools an excellent school by rejuvenating it, there is a lot of enthusiasm among the parents regarding the enrollment of their children. This historic initiative of the excellent school is being appreciated by a large number of parents.

enthusiasm everywhere

A lot of enthusiasm was seen among the children and their parents who came for the entrance examination. It was also an emotional moment for many parents. His dream was coming true. Poverty will no longer come in the way of providing excellent education to their children.

37,309 candidates appeared in the selection test for 11,986 seats

A total of 37,309 students appeared in the selection test for a total of 11,986 available seats in 80 excellence schools of the state. Maximum 3915 candidates appeared in Deoghar. Apart from this, 3344 students appeared in Palamu, 2517 in Lohardaga, 2352 in Chatra, 1818 in Seraikela-Kharsawan, 1693 in Giridih, 1638 in East Singhbhum, 1607 in Ramgarh and 1554 in Ranchi.

The deadline for submission of applications was extended

Please tell that in view of the demand of parents, the deadline for submission of applications in excellent schools was extended till May 25, 2023. Under this, the selection test was organized on Tuesday, May 30, 2023. Now the first merit list will be released on June 7 and enrollment will start from June 12 according to the merit list.

