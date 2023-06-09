Jharkhand: 4 convicts including 2 women sentenced to 8 years in Koderma murder case, fined Rs 20,000

Jharkhand News: In Koderma, the court of Additional District and Sessions Judge II Ajay Kumar Singh, while hearing the culpable homicide case, sentenced four convicts, including two women, to eight years each. Along with this, a financial fine of Rs 20 thousand was also imposed. In case of non-payment of the fine, the culprits will have to undergo additional imprisonment of one year each.

Four convicts including woman got punishment

Found guilty under 504 IPC, the court imposed rigorous imprisonment of one year each, rigorous imprisonment of four years under 325 IPC and a financial fine of five thousand rupees. In case of non-payment of fine amount, he will have to undergo additional imprisonment of three months. All the sentences will run concurrently. The court has sentenced Kishan Yadav, father of both Anil Yadav and Sushil Yadav, resident of Kharpoka Jaynagar, Reena Devi husband Anil Yadav and Pramila Devi husband Dilip Yadav.

trial of six witnesses

During the hearing in the court, public prosecutor PK Mandal got six witnesses from the prosecution side examined and a demand was made to give the harshest punishment to the accused. At the same time, advocate Jagdish Yadav presented his arguments from the defense side. The court pronounced this sentence after hearing the arguments of both the parties and observing the evidence on record.

what is the matter

Please tell that Sukhdev Yadav’s father Baboon Yadav, resident of Kharpoka, Jaynagar police station area, had registered a case in the police station on September 18, 2013. In the registered case, he had said that someone had broken a branch of my jackfruit tree, due to which my mother was abusing me. After this, all the accused came home and started abusing. On which when I and my father came out of the house and asked, these people attacked with sticks, sticks and legs and injured me along with my father. My father died during treatment.