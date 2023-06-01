Jharkhand: 4 IED bombs planted targeting police in Tonto, West Singhbhum recovered, defused

Jharkhand News: Security forces have recovered four IED bombs from the forest of Tumbahaka village under Tonto police station of West Singhbhum district. Also recovered iron rod and arrow. Naxalites targeted the security forces and planted bombs. During this, one explosive of 50 kg, two of eight kg and one of five kg were defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Campaign against Naxalites in Kolhan forests

Let us tell you that joint operation of Jharkhand Police and CRPF is going on against Naxalites in the forests of Kolhan. Security forces have received information that top leaders of banned CPI Maoist Naxalite organization Misir Besra, Anmol, Mochu Chaman, Kande, Ajay Mahto, Sagen Angaria, Ashwin are active along with their squad members. On the basis of this information, the security forces are continuously campaigning against the Naxalites.

Four IED bombs recovered were defused

Meanwhile, on Thursday, June 1, 2023, four IED bombs were recovered from the forest of Tumbahaka village under Tonto police station. In addition to the explosives targeted by the security forces, 11 iron rods and arrows have also been recovered. The recovered explosive was defused by the bomb disposal squad.

Bokaro: Tribal woman begged by holding MLA’s feet in SP office, said- get justice

Explosives targeted by security forces

Let us tell you that the security forces had intensified the campaign from May 27 in the forests of Kolhan to curb the Naxalites. It started from the border area of ​​Tumbahaka village and Anjadbeda under Tonto police station and Kuida and Maradiri villages under Goilkera police station. To stop this campaign, the Naxalites are targeting the security forces and planting pressure bombs on the way to the forest.

Iron rods and arrows were also recovered along with explosives.

On Thursday, security forces recovered four IED bombs. Under this, one IED bomb of 50 kg, two of eight kg and one of five kg has been recovered. Along with this, 11 iron rods and arrows have also been recovered from the pit. Here, members of Chaibasa Police, Jharkhand Jaguar, Cobra 209 BN, 203 BN, CRPF and Bomb Disposal Squad are involved in continuous operation against Naxalites.