Jharkhand: 5 agents of the company that put cash in ATM embezzled 1.50 crores, 4 accused arrested

Hazaribagh, Shankar Prasad. Five agents of the company that put cash in ATMs have embezzled Rs 1.5 crore. In this case, Vishwas Rao (father Appa Rao), a resident of Kadma, Jamshedpur, Manager of the company Secular Value India Limited, has registered case number 221/23 in Sadar police station by giving a written application. Police has arrested four accused. The arrested accused have been identified as Sabladih resident Mahendra Yadav (father Suresh Yadav), Sultana resident Sunil Kumar Gupta (father Loknath Bhokta), Sabladih resident Sanket Kumar (father Raghunath Yadav) and Vikash Kumar. The police have sent all the arrested accused to judicial custody after conducting the Covid test.

what is the whole matter

Secular Value India Limited Ranchi’s company does the work of cash loading. The company has 2 routes in Hazaribagh, in which different boys do the work of cash loading. In this, Mahendra Yadav, Sunil Kumar Bhokta, Rohit Kumar Singh, Rocky Kumar and Sanket Kumar of Hazaribagh used to do the work of cash loading. According to the application, from May 15 to May 23, a surprise inspection ie audit of the cash loading work was conducted by the company. In the audit, it came to light that embezzlement of Rs 1 crore 23 lakh 49 thousand 400 has been done by these people. On May 17, Mahendra Yadav and Sunil Kumar Bhokta embezzled Rs 20 lakh during cash loading in Axis Bank. Similarly, money was also embezzled by Rocky and Rohit. Total embezzlement of Rs 1 crore 43 lakh 49 thousand 400 has come to the fore.

handed over four to the police

Auditors Amrish Kumar and Roshan Kumar Jha told that the company’s location in-charge Vikas Kumar was also involved in the embezzlement. When the company’s manager Niwas Rao interrogated these four accused, they accepted their crime. After this, the manager handed over all four to the Sadar police station. The other two accused Rohit Kumar Singh and Mahendra Yadav managed to escape.

what does the police say

Sadar police station in-charge co-inspector Amit Kumar Lakda said that in the 1.5 crore embezzlement case, the police have registered a case and taking prompt action have sent 4 accused to judicial custody. The other two absconding accused and other accused involved in the case will also be arrested soon.