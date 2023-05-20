Jharkhand: 5000 population of Gosi village craving for water, people are forced to drink water from Bokaro river

Kedla (Ramgarh) Advocate Chauhan, Parsatand township located in Gosi village of Laiyo Dakshini panchayat under Mandu block of Ramgarh district of Jharkhand is far away from development. There are 25 to 30 houses in Parsatand township. It is being told that for almost fifty years these people are dependent on the water of Bokaro river. They drink water from the Bokaro river for nine months out of a year. Due to the contamination of the water during the rainy season, people drink water from the village well. Bokaro river is 500 meters away from Parsatand township. Every day women, men and children bring water filled in a water box and deck. Boring 1000 feet away from the township, four hand tools were installed, but that too proved to be useless. The population of Gosi village is five to six thousand. Most of the people of this village are worried about water. They are also forced to live on the water of Bokaro river. PHED’s assistant engineer has assured that the water problem will be resolved soon.

What do the people of Parsatand township say?

The villagers said that the tap-water scheme in the village also proved useless. There are seven to eight hundred houses in Gosi village. In which the pipeline has reached 25 to 30 houses under the tap-water scheme. The rest of the houses have been left in a similar way. People expected that the problem of water would be solved with the coming of the scheme, but the problem is not leaving the people. People said that there is a lot of iron in the water of Bokaro river. There is a possibility of various types of diseases by drinking water. Children can be affected physically and mentally.

what do doctors say

The doctor said that due to high amount of iron in the water, complaints of gas, skin diseases and physical development of children can be affected. Consuming iron-rich water causes harm. The problem increases with increasing age.

here is the solution

If experts are to be believed, then the distance of Parsatand from Bokaro river is five hundred meters. By doing deep boring near the river, the layer of water would be easily available and water can be easily distributed among the people by installing solar plates in the Parsatand township by laying a pipeline from the Bokaro river to the township. By doing this people’s problems can be solved.

What do the officers of the PHED department say?

Shiv Kumar, Assistant Engineer of PHED Department Mandu said that the problem of water in Gosi village has been heard. There is a lot of water problem in the village, but the matter of Parsatand township has not reached. People have been facing the problem of water for years, so it will be removed at any cost. Sending Gosi to the team. Deep boring steam with solar plate will be made in Parsatand. Soon the water problem in Parsatand will be solved. The head of the panchayat will also be contacted in this matter.

People craving water in Parsatand

Premlal Mahato, Jagdev Mahato, Chhote Lal Mahato, Kishun Mahato, Narayan Mahato, Baleshwar Mahato, Shankar Mahato, Baldev Mahato, Nageshwar Mahato, Mohan Mahato, Deepak Mahato, Ajay Mahato, Suraj Mahato, Vasdev Mahato, Ajit Mahato, Ramesh Mahato, in Parsatand. Shivnarayan Marandi, Deep Narayan Mahato, Lagnu Marandi, Dhani Lal Mahato and others have been yearning for water for years.