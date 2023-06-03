Jharkhand: 61 cases registered against Naxalite Lajim Ansari, whose reward was Rs 6 lakh, killed in a police encounter

Gumla, Durjay Paswan. Naxalite Lajim Ansari, who was killed in a police encounter in Gumla, has 61 cases registered in Gumla, Lohardaga and Latehar districts. SP Dr. Ehtesham Wakarib told the press conference that after the information about the presence of Naxalites in Tongo area, an immediate OPS plan was made. In this, under the leadership of SP, Deputy Superintendent of Police Campaign Manish Kumar, Inspector Manoj Kumar, Ghaghra SHO Amit Kumar Chaudhary and SHO Chainpur Ashutosh Kumar Singh along with the police force left for the area. As soon as the team reached near Tongo Semra Bartoli forest, there was an encounter between CPI Maoists and the police party. Notorious Maoist co-area commander Lajim Ansari was killed in this. The SP said that taking advantage of the night and dense forest, other members of the squad fled from the encounter site seeing the police being overwhelmed. The Jharkhand government has announced a reward of five lakh and the NIA has declared a reward of one lakh on the killed Naxalite.

Goods recovered from Naxalite

One piece of 315 bore country rifle, two country katta, eight live bullets of 315 bore, three hollows of 315 bore, one piece of Bhujali, one piece of bamboo stick, one red platina bike reg number -JHOTE-0860, Rs 4500 in pocket Cash and a pocket diary, cloth bag (daily essentials).

criminal history

police station case

gumla 42 case

lohardaga 11 case

Latehar 08 Case

total 61 cases

campaign member

Superintendent of Police Gumla Dr. Ehtesham Wakarib, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Campaign) Manish Kumar, Inspector cum Gumla Thanedar Manoj Kumar, Station House Officer Ghaghra Amit Kumar Chaudhary, Station House Officer Chainpur Ashutosh Kumar Singh were among the police personnel.