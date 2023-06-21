Jharkhand: 8th pass truck driver became cyber criminal, cheated two lakhs from retired GM

Jharkhand Cyber ​​Crime News: After Jamtara, now Deoghar is becoming a safe zone for cybercriminals. Every day news related to cybercrime is coming from here. In this series, CID and Deoghar police have taken joint action and arrested two cyber criminals from Deoghar. An eighth pass truck driver became a cyber criminal and targeted a retired GM and cheated him of Rs 2 lakh from his bank account.

what is the matter

Talking to reporters in Ranchi, CID DG Anurag Gupta said that withdrawal of more than two lakh rupees was done in a fraudulent manner from the account of retired GM Abhash Kumar. Told that Abhash Kumar was booking flight tickets online. But, when there was a technical problem, he called the customer care number from Google. But, instead of calling the customer care, the call went to the number given by the cyber criminal. After this, on behalf of the cyber criminal, Abhash Kumar was asked to download a mobile app. After downloading the app, he realized the fraud when there was a transaction of Rs.

Arrest of two cyber criminals

The victim immediately informed the police about this. As soon as the information was received, the investigation started in this matter, then layer by layer started being revealed. During this, the police traced the mobile and arrested two cybercriminals. At the same time, the search for another cyber criminal is on.

Truck driver Arif Raja is the mastermind

CID DG Anurag Gupta told that the swindled money was used by cybercriminals to buy goods on many online sites. At the same time, said that the mastermind of this whole incident is Arif Raja. Arif Raja mainly works as a porter in a truck. He has learned to cheat from his relative Imran Ansari. It is said that the gang of cyber fraudsters is still active in Deoghar. He said that dreaming of becoming rich overnight, the youth are stepping into the world of cybercrime.