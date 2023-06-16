Jharkhand: A father brutally thrashes his daughter in Dumka, hospitalized, CWC in action

Jharkhand News: A teenager living in Rasikpur locality of Dumka city has been beaten up so mercilessly by her father that she is hospitalized for two days. On Friday morning, Chairperson Dr. Amarendra Kumar and member Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay reached the medicine ward of the hospital to meet the girl. It was told there that the girl has been shifted to the surgical ward. When the nurse went to the surgical ward, the bed of the teenager was not there. It was learned that the girl has not been given any medicine since Thursday evening. The hospital management told that the girl has not been discharged, but she herself has gone home.

Kishori and brother were presented before CBC

On the orders of the CWC, team member of Child Line, Dumka, Shantilata Hembram presented the girl and her seven-year-old brother before the committee. Chairperson Dr. Amarendra Kumar, members Dr. Raj Kumar Upadhyay, Kumari Vijay Laxmi and Nutan Bala heard the matter.

Teenager said- Father always used to fight

On this, a teenager studying in Inter told that after a quarrel with her father, her mother sprinkled kerosene and set her on fire in the year 2019, due to which she died during treatment. Since then his father always used to beat him and his younger brother. Last year during Durga Puja, her father had hit her on the neck with a sickle, the mark of which was also shown by the teenager. She told that on June 14, her father brutally thrashed her, due to which she was seriously injured. It was the father who took him to the hospital at night where he was admitted. He also showed the black mark on the face and under both the eyes. The girl also told that the father used to beat her younger brother with a belt. During the statement, the teenager told that she has not eaten anything since morning. The committee immediately got him and his brother fed in the observation home.

Teenager’s father confessed to assault

Here, the girl’s father told in his statement that she has three brothers and one sister. He lives separately from his parents and both brothers. At 7 o’clock in the evening of June 14, he brought a chicken and asked the daughter to make it. Some of his friends also came with him. The daughter refused to make cock and called him abusing, due to which in severe anger he beat the daughter. Then he was taken to the hospital. On 15th June also went and met the daughter in the hospital. But he does not know that the daughter was not discharged from the hospital, but she herself had come. The father accepted that he had beaten up his daughter in the past as well and said that if she does wrong, he will definitely beat her.

City police did not record the statement of the teenager

During the investigation of this entire episode, the committee came to know that along with being admitted to the hospital on June 14, the hospital management had sent OD sleep to the city police station as ‘assault by father’, but the police station of the city police station recorded the statement of the girl. Not registered, while under section 75 of the JJ Act, it is ‘cruelty against child’, for which there is a provision of imprisonment up to three years and a fine of up to one lakh rupees.

Kishori and her brother sent to children’s home

The committee called on the official mobile of the city police station in-charge on Friday, then Munshi picked up the phone and asked to tell after seeing it, but even after calling several times, no information was given to the committee. In the best interest of the girl, the committee has sent the girl and her brother to the children’s home located in Dhadkiya in terms of security.

