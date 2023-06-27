Jharkhand: A married man hanged himself on the instigation of a female friend in Deoghar, had made a video call before the incident

Jharkhand News: Banku Mahatha, a 35-year-old married youth, a resident of Barmasia locality of Deoghar Nagar police station area, committed suicide by hanging himself. Kiran Devi, the wife of the deceased, alleged that the husband had friendship with a married woman near the Durga temple in Krishnapuri locality. Due to the harassment and provocation of the same woman, the husband locked the room of the house from inside on Tuesday afternoon and hanged himself with the help of a fan by making a noose. In this regard, the wife of the deceased has demanded action by giving an application to the city police station in-charge.

The wife of the deceased accused the female friend of the husband

The wife of the deceased alleged that at around 12:30 pm her husband Banku was at home, when her female friend started abusing him by making a video call. Due to this her husband got tensed and went inside the room while talking on video call and closed the door. After a while asked to open the door, there was no response from inside. After this, she opened the back door and went inside, then saw her husband swinging in the fan with the help of a pot. After this, on raising hue and cry, other relatives arrived and took him out of the trap and brought him to Sadar Hospital for treatment, where he was declared dead by the on-duty doctor.

allegation of mental harassment

She has alleged that her female friend used to mentally torture her husband. Because of this, her husband did not even eat food properly at home. Along with the children, they used to torture her as well. On the information of the doctor, the post-mortem of the dead body was done by OP Baidyanathdham. The wife of the deceased has demanded action against the female friend of the husband from the city police. The police is engaged in the investigation of the matter.