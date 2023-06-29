Jharkhand: A massive fire broke out in nine buses at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, eight buses were gutted, chaos ensued

Ranchi: Nine buses caught fire on Thursday at the Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand. Eight buses were gutted in these. A bus has been damaged. The flames were very strong. The local people tried to control the fire. After getting the information, the fire brigade team reached the spot and got involved in controlling the fire. The reasons for the fire could not be disclosed at the moment.

Fire broke out in nine buses, eight buses were gutted

A massive fire broke out at the Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi on Thursday. Due to this, many buses came in its grip. Nine buses caught fire. As soon as the news of the fire broke out, the fire brigade team reached the spot and got involved in controlling the fire. Earlier, the local people tried to control the fire. The people present at the bus stand made every possible effort to extinguish the fire in the buses. The fire brigade team was also informed about this incident. Two fire brigade vehicles reached and efforts were made to control the fire. After hard work, the firemen brought the fire under control. There was chaos after the fire.

Horrific accident at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi, eight buses burnt to ashes, one bus damaged

Fire incidents happened twice today

Two incidents of fire took place at Khadgarha bus stand in Ranchi on Thursday. For the first time five buses caught fire. In these, four buses were burnt to ashes and one bus was damaged. The first incident is around 12:30 pm. The second incident of fire in the bus is around 3.30 pm. During this time again four buses were burnt. Every effort was made to control the fire, but by then the buses were burnt to ashes. In this way a total of nine buses have been burnt. One of these buses has been damaged. The reasons for the fire could not be disclosed. Such apprehension is being expressed that this incident has been carried out by anti-social elements.

Fierce fire broke out in buses ranchi