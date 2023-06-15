Jharkhand: A minor daughter of Odaga of Simdega showed courage, freed from the clutches of kidnappers

Simdega, Mo. Ilyas: The 14-year-old daughter of Suresh Lugun, a resident of Tati Badibringa, under Odaga police station area of ​​Jaldega block under Simdega district, was abducted by two bike-borne youths. But, showing courage, the girl succeeded in freeing herself from the clutches of the kidnappers.

Two youths forced to sit on the bike

The courageous daughter Kasturba Gandhi is a Class IX student of Residential Girls’ High School, Jaldega. Had come home for summer vacation. On Wednesday went to Ichapidhi village to participate in the marriage ceremony. Meanwhile, two bike-riding youths came to the program venue and forced the girl to sit in the bike and fled towards Odga. Meanwhile, the girl kept on crying. Simultaneously, the girl jumped off the bike near Odga Chiktoli, but the kidnappers made her sit on the bike again and started running away.

Hijacker scared of police raid and girl’s scream

As soon as the information was received, the girl’s father immediately informed the Odga police station. On information, the police swung into action. Girda and Odga police got involved in the search along with checking the vehicle. The villagers also cooperated fully with the police. Meanwhile, the youth running away with the girl started going on the rough road due to fear of the police and near a house in Girda, both landed with the girl to drink water. Meanwhile, the girl showed courage and started running screaming. Due to this, both the youths got scared and left the girl and ran away.

Jharkhand: 3 youths of Gumla who went to Goa for wages missing from Visakhapatnam, family members are pleading to find them

Police is conducting raids to arrest the accused

Meanwhile, the girl ran away and entered the house of a person named Aklu Mistry in Girda. Where after staying safe overnight, the girl’s father was informed on Thursday morning. After which the family went to Girda and brought their daughter back home safely. As soon as he came home, he took information about the whole incident from the police girl of Girda and Odga police station. Since then, the police is conducting an intensive raid campaign to arrest both the youths.