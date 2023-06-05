Jharkhand: A student appearing for pharmacy exam in Ranchi’s YBN University was caught stealing

Namkum (Ranchi), Rajesh Verma: Saurabh Kumar has been detained by the invigilator and handed over to the police for stealing from a mobile phone in the ongoing Diploma in Pharmacy pharmaceutical examination at YBN University, Rajaulatu, capital Ranchi. Saurabh is the MBBS son of an MBBS doctor who owns a famous nursing home in the capital. Even before this, another Munna Bhai was caught giving the exam instead of another.

Photo of question paper was taken from mobile

According to the information, on Monday, the examination of the first year (2020-22) of Diploma in Pharmacy in the pharmaceutical subject in the university was from 9 am to 12 noon. Saurabh was sitting with his mobile in the exam. As soon as he got a chance, he showed taking photographs of the question paper twice. The entire incident was captured in the CCTV camera, after which the control room staff informed the supervisor.

Exam 21 question paper sent in WhatsApp group

When the supervisor searched Saurabh, the iPhone was recovered from him. On investigation, it was found that Saurabh had sent the question paper to a WhatsApp group named Exam 21, whose admin is Doli. The answer sheet of the question paper was made viral by the group. Saurabh was taken into custody while seizing the mobile. Central Superintendent Chandrajit Kumar has lodged an FIR in the matter.

A fake candidate from Bihar’s Arwal caught appearing for Diploma in Pharmacy exam in Ranchi

MBBS girl got engaged three days ago

Along with Saurabh who went to give the exam, his future wife and other family members had also reached the exam center, who were outside the center. According to the information received from the sources, she got engaged three days ago.

Saurabh is a student of father’s college

It was told that Saurabh is a student of SP Singh College of Pharmacy. This college belongs to his father. After being caught, the family members were working hard to get him released. Many big people including officers, leaders lobbied for Saurabh’s release, but he was handed over to the police under a malpractice-free examination.