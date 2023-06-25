Jharkhand: A woman was beaten to death with sticks and sticks after being attacked at home in witchcraft, three injured including husband and sister-in-law

Sisai (Gumla), Prafulla Bhagat: In Nagar Chadri Toli village of Sisai police station area, 12-15 people of the village itself attacked a family at around 10.30 pm on Saturday night in Dayan-Bisahi. During this, 55-year-old Salo Devi was beaten to death with sticks and legs, while the deceased’s husband Ahlad Lohra (60 years), sister Sabita Kumari (50 years) and sister-in-law Lakshmi Kumari (42 years) were seriously injured. fatally injured. As soon as the information about the incident was received, Thanedar Aditya Kumar Chaudhary Nagar village resident Samajsevi Damodar Singh was immediately informed about the incident and immediately sent Nagar Chadri Toli village and he himself reached the spot along with SI Rahul Jha. By then all the people fled from the spot. Because of this the lives of the other three injured were saved.

Police showed readiness as soon as the information was received

The police took the dead body into custody and brought the three injured to the police station and got the injured treated at the referral hospital. From the point of view of security, SHO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary, SI Bhavesh Kumar and Rahul Jha camped in the village overnight with the police personnel. SDPO Manish Chandra Lal also reached the village at night and inquired about the matter. After the incident, there is an atmosphere of panic among the relatives of the deceased. Most of the houses in the village are locked. People are missing. There is silence in the village. On Sunday, the police did the post-mortem of the dead body and handed it over to the relatives. The body was cremated on Sunday under the supervision of SDPO Manish Chandra Lal and SHO Aditya Kumar Chaudhary. Apart from family members and relatives, no villager attended the last rites.