Jharkhand: A young man arrested with a lottery ticket worth 15 lakhs in Sahibganj, wires attached to three mountains

Udhwa (Sahibganj), Prithviraj Government: Radhanagar police under Sahibganj district, on the basis of secret information, raided Hareram Tola village of police station area and arrested a young man with illegal lottery ticket worth 15 lakhs. Police is interrogating the arrested youth. There can be many important revelations in this inquiry.

Arrest made on the basis of secret information

According to the information, the Radhanagar police had received secret information that illegal lottery business worth lakhs of rupees was being conducted by Manish Rajak, a resident of Hareram Tola of the police station area. On the basis of this information, the police raided and arrested Manish Rajak, a resident of Hareram Tola, with an illegal lottery ticket worth Rs 15 lakh from his house.

Manish works for Kundan Saha

According to police sources, on interrogation by the police, Manish Rajak told that he sells lottery tickets of Kundan Saha, a resident of Hareram Tola. In return, he gets Rs 500 as commission every day. At present, the police is strictly interrogating Manish Rajak on several points after taking him into custody. The same, as soon as the name of Kundan Saha comes up, the Radhanagar police is conducting raids regarding his arrest. At present, Kundan Saha is said to be absconding from the house.

Big accident in Romi village of Hazaribagh, six people including woman and child died, four injured after Sumo car fell in the well

Illegal lottery string linked to Teen Pahad

During the interrogation of Manish Rajak, who was arrested in the illegal lottery case by the Radhanagar police, it was told that Kundan Saha, a resident of Teen Pahad, purchases lottery tickets from Anta Bhagat. At the same time, by showing the beautiful dream of becoming millionaires overnight to the poor people in the area, they themselves were getting rich from their earnings. At the same time, the people who play play the lottery with the money they get from their wages. Due to which there is always debate in their homes.

Police got many important clues

After interrogating Manish Rajak, arrested with illegal lottery, the police got many important clues. At the same time, investigation has been started on many other points as well. The police is hopeful that a big hand can be found in this matter.