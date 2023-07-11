Jharkhand: Abhishek Jha gets regular bail from PMLA court, had submitted passport on July 10

Jharkhand News: Abhishek Jha, husband of suspended IAS officer Pooja Singhal, was granted regular bail by a special PMLA court on Tuesday in a money laundering case. The court granted regular bail on a personal bond of Rs one lakh each. Please tell that on the instructions of the Supreme Court, Abhishek Jha surrendered in the special court of PMLA. After this, the court was requested for regular bail. Court granted regular bail on this.

Surrendered in the PMLA court on the instructions of the Supreme Court

Let us inform that on July 5, 2023, the Supreme Court granted conditional anticipatory bail to Abhishek Jha for the treatment of his daughter. In this, the Supreme Court had asked Abhishek Jha to surrender in the special court of PMLA. Surrendering on this instruction on Tuesday requested for regular bail. Accepting this request, the court granted regular bail to Abhishek on a personal bond of Rs 1 lakh each.

Passport was surrendered on Monday

Earlier, Abhishek Jha appeared in the special court of PMLA on Monday. During this, he surrendered his passport in the court. During this, Abhishek could not submit a personal bond in the court. For this reason, he reached the court on Tuesday and submitted a personal bond while surrendering.

These reasons were told to the Supreme Court

Please tell that it was told in the Supreme Court that his wife is in Birsa Munda Central Jail in Ranchi for the last one year. The treatment of the daughter is also not being done properly. The court was told that a new medical report has been received in connection with the treatment, in which the current condition of the disease is mentioned. During this, the Supreme Court was told that the ED had not arrested Abhishek Jha during the investigation. For this reason bail should be given.