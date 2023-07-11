Jharkhand: Accident of Kanwariya vehicle in Dumka, death of one Kanwariya of Bihar, 4 serious

Dumka, Adityanath letter. Devotees’ car met with an accident near Kurmahat railway halt on Dumka’s Hansdiha Dumka main road. All the people aboard the car were returning home after offering prayers to Baba Basukinath. On the way, the car got unbalanced and collided with the tree. There were 6 people in the car, in which one died. While others are seriously injured.

All were residents of Bihar

The deceased Kanwariya belonged to Rohtas district of Bihar. The deceased has been identified as Rahul Sharma, aged 26 years, village Telari police station Chenari district Rohtas. While the injured include Saroj Sharma (34), Ritesh Sharma (32), Govind Sharma (31), Kameshwar Sharma (45). All four have been admitted to Community Health Center Saraiyahat Hansdiha in critical condition. One person W Sharma (27) is safe in this incident. All the people in the car are residents of Telari village.

Police reached the spot

On getting the information, the police reached the spot and took the accident car to the police station. At the same time, the dead body was sent to the hospital for postmortem.

Jharkhand: Two bike riders died after being crushed by a Scorpio on the Deoghar-Dumka main road, created ruckus for hours