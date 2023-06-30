Jharkhand: Aerial firing to spread panic in Sector 12 of Bokaro, family in panic

Bokaro, Ranjit Kumar: Firing was done on Friday evening to spread terror near 12-C turn of Sector 12 police station area of ​​Bokaro. The local police, who reached the information of the incident, recovered a hollow from the spot. Simultaneously, raids are being conducted in search of a young man named Tarakeshwar and his associate who created terror by firing bullets. City DSP Kuldeep Kumar, who reached the spot, told that there was an incident of firing between two youths over a minor issue. Manish Kumar, a youth living in house number 1137, Sector 12C, who works as a private driver. He was targeted and shot. The purpose of firing was to create panic.

There was a dispute between Manish and Tarakeshwar regarding the vehicle quotation

According to the information received in the inquiry, Manish had gone two days ago to bring the quotation of a vehicle. There, there was an argument between Manish and Tarakeshwar over a trivial matter. In this enmity, before firing on Friday evening, Tarakeshwar called up Manish and threatened to shoot him. It was told that after this Tarakeshwar reached near Manish’s house in search of him. While abusing, fired in the air and fled from the spot. Incidentally, Manish was not at home at the time of the incident.

Police reached the spot and found the hollow

Manish reached his home after the firing. As soon as the information about the firing was received, immediate information was given to the local police. As soon as the information was received, the police reached the spot and started investigation. During this, the police recovered the hollow. After interrogation, the police started searching for the accused. Police said that Tarakeshwar works as a supervisor for a railway contractor living in the Sector 12 police station area.

The accused will be arrested soon: City DSP

In this regard, City DSP Kuldeep Kumar said that aerial firing has been done to spread panic. The police is looking for the identified accused. Soon the accused will be arrested.