Jharkhand: After 2004, diploma in physiotherapy will not be registered in the council

Ranchi. Distance Education and students doing Diploma in Physiotherapy after the year 2004 will not be registered in the council. This decision has been taken in the meeting of Jharkhand State Council of Physiotherapy Council (JSCPT). Council officials admitted that people from many states including Uttar Pradesh are working in the state after taking diploma and degree from distance education (distance course). At the same time, due to studying through distance medium, the possibility of quality education decreases. In such a situation, it is necessary to ban the registration. It was also decided in the meeting that in the case of those who have done diploma in physiotherapy after the year 2004, if any guidelines are given by the government and the department to the educational institutions, then a decision will be taken on it.

To be registered as additional educational qualification

Apart from this, students doing MPT (Master of Physiotherapy) from UGC recognized institution will be registered as additional educational qualification. It was also decided in the meeting that legal action will be taken against the physiotherapists practicing in hospitals, clinics and private practice without registration. Seven members including Registrar cum Member Secretary Dr. Ajit Kumar, Vice President Dr. Abhay Kumar Pandey, President Dr. Rajeev Ranjan were included in the meeting.

Professor and Associate Professor will be restored on contract

Professor and Associate Professor will be appointed on contract in Shaheed Nirmal Mahato Medical College and Hospital, Dhanbad. The health department has issued an advertisement for the appointment of nine posts of professor and three posts of associate professor. They will be posted in Cardiology, Nephrology, Neurology, Gastroenterology (Medical), Gastroenterology (Surgical), Neuro Surgery, Urology, Cardio Vascular Thoracic Surgery, Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery and Burn Unit. The appointment of doctors having the qualification of MCI / NMC will be on the basis of walk in interview. Interview will be held on July 22 for the post of Professor and on July 23 for the post of Associate Professor in Ranchi’s Administrative Building. An honorarium of Rs 2.5 lakh per month has been fixed for the post of Professor and Rs 2 lakh for the post of Associate Professor. The maximum age limit for the candidates has been fixed at 70 years.