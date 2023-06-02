Jharkhand: After resigning from the post of RIMS director, Dr. Kameshwar Prasad exposed, counted many flaws

Ranchi, Ranjeev Pandey: After resigning from the post of RIMS Director, Dr. Kameshwar Prasad exposed the arrangement of the institute. In a special conversation with Prabhat Khabar, he said that due to the wrong working style of the doctors of RIMS, the patients are not doing well. Doctors are not giving their 100%. Due to this the quality of medical education is also deteriorating.

Development of patients and RIMS is not possible without banning private practice, so what efforts have you made for this?

I had told Prabhat Khabar even before contributing to RIMS that the development of RIMS is possible only when private practice is banned. After contributing, I tried to stop it, but failed every time. After this, in the 55th meeting of the Governing Council, it was proposed to keep the Detective Agency to ban private practice, which the Council rejected. After this I realized that no one really wants to ban it. Media also does not play its role in this direction. The court has constituted a committee, but that too is not strong and serious. In such a situation, private practice could not be banned. The result is that doctors are not able to give their 100% to RIMS. He is in a hurry to run away from the clinic. In this situation, there can be no qualitative change of rims.

Doctors say that the director adopts a dictatorial attitude, he does not meet anyone, so how will there be development?

This is false propaganda. I meet doctors, but have fixed the time for it. At the time of contributing I had made it clear that I have to work, so I cannot waste unnecessary time meeting and gossiping. I meet students because they have to study, their every minute is precious. At the same time, there is a duty guideline to meet the doctor and the employee, which should be followed. Worked for the benefit of the employees. If asked in this regard, they will tell you better. It is definitely that I work by being disciplined, which is not liked by everyone.

What thinking did you contribute to RIMS and could not do, which you will always regret?

I will always regret banning private practice and not being able to start DM course in Neurology department. DM course would have started in Neurology department but the doctors appointed on the post of professor did not contribute. It seems that it will happen in a few days, but it could not happen during my tenure. Although the reinstatement of the nurse in the third grade was done under a fair process. Candidates have been selected in the fourth grade, but the court has stayed it.

How can the rims become better, what do you think should be done for this?

To make RIMS a better institute, I emphasized on research, in which some success was also achieved. More than 23 research papers have been published. Senior and junior doctors are showing interest in it. PhD course has also been started in this sequence. Apart from this, the whole system has become like AIIMS for the purchase of equipment and goods. Before the new tender, it has to be told why the goods are needed. When and how much has been purchased before. Where the old stuff has been used. Earlier this process was not adopted. In cardiology, two cathlab machines, two state-of-the-art echo and four ultrasound machines have been purchased. The Department of Genetics and Genome has been established, so that now new variants of the virus can be easily detected, earlier they were sent to Kolkata and Pune.