Jharkhand Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh reached Thrissur, got acquainted with new technology at Kerala Agricultural University

Ranchi: Jharkhand’s Agriculture, Animal Husbandry and Cooperation Minister Badal Patralekh along with Divisional Secretary Abu Bakar Siddique went to Thrissur in Kerala, where he visited the Kerala Agricultural University. The officials of the university along with the dean were present during the visit. He saw the use of new technology in the field of agriculture. Mr. Badal also visited the Agri Business Center, where he was also exposed to various innovative techniques by the Kerala Agricultural University.

The in-charge of the center was informed that by processing various fruits and vegetables produced in Kerala with the help of new technology, processed products with value addition are being prepared and made available in the market. Due to this the income of the farmers is increasing. Visited the Agricultural Research Institute operated under the university, where saw the preparation of spices and other agricultural products with new technology. He also went to see the farm mechanization under the university.

Agriculture Minister Badal Patralekh said that Kerala University is one of the leading universities in the country in the field of agriculture, if needed, the Jharkhand government will also take help of the innovative technology here. Not only this, farmers will also be given training in this way. This school has been formed in 1972. The university is situated in 1200 acres of land. Apart from the Agricultural College, seven Agricultural Science Centers and 15 Agricultural Research Institutes are running. Agriculture Director Chandan Kumar, Deputy Director (Gavya) Manoj Tiwari and officers of Fisheries Department were present on the tour with the Agriculture Minister.

