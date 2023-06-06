Jharkhand: Ajay murder case revealed in Palamu, troubled by the habit of drinking and fighting, the younger brother killed the elder

Palamu, Saikat Chatterjee: Police has made an important disclosure in the case of the dead body of a person found in the down line of Rajhara station in Palamu district. An attempt was made to make the murder an accident, but due to the strictness of the police, the matter came to light. In this case, the younger brother killed the elder brother. The police arrested the accused younger brother. The incident is of Navabazar police station area of ​​Palamu district. While giving information about the incident, Deputy Superintendent of Police Surjit Kumar told about arresting the accused Ashish Ram and sending him to jail.

what was the matter

On May 17, the police received information about a dead body being found in the down line of Rajhara station in Palamu district at around 7.30 am. From the spot, the police found a dead body of a person from the railway track which was cut into two pieces by the train. Prima facie it appeared to be a case of suicide or accident. Till that time the dead body could not be identified.

The watchman registered the case

Here, while taking the body into custody, the police seized a blood-stained knife, a big stone and the rope of the saree’s pallu from near the spot. Knife marks were found in the neck of the deceased. Due to this, on the basis of suspicion, the police got involved in the investigation. The post-mortem of the dead body was done and on the basis of the written statement of Chowkidar Surendra Manjhi, investigation was started by registering a case against unknown criminals at Nawabazar police station.

When the mother of the deceased identified after seeing the photo

A new twist came in the incident when Fuljhari Devi of Tukbera filed an application in Nawabazar police station on May 19 regarding the missing of her son Ajay Ram. When the police showed the picture of the dead body found on the railway track, it was recognized as that of his son Ajay Ram (31 years).

During interrogation, Ashish accepted the matter of murder.

After the identification of the deceased, the police investigation intensified. Information was gathered about the deceased. The activities of those living in his company were also noted. Then when the turn of questioning came, on the basis of suspicion, the police started strictly questioning Ashish, the younger brother of the deceased Ajay. After some time, Ashish’s patience responded and he accepted the murder of his elder brother. The police took him to the spot where he explained in detail how the incident was carried out. He also identified the knife, rope and stone used in the murder.

Ashish killed his brother

Ashish said in his confession that his elder brother Ajay Ram used to consume alcohol excessively. It was common to beat and abuse his wife, parents and younger brother in a state of intoxication. Even after a lot of persuasion, his action continued. According to Ashish, if he used to talk to his sister-in-law at home, he would get ready to beat her too and would accuse her of illicit relationship. Saddened by this, he decided to kill his brother.

made the incident happen

It was told that on the day of the incident, under the first plan, Ashish made a rope by tearing the pallu of the saree from his house. Took the knife with him and took Ajay out of the house and came towards Rajhara railway track. While talking, he made Ajay drink a lot of alcohol. When Ajay started losing consciousness, as part of the planning, Ashish tied his hands and crushed his head with a stone. Then slit his throat with a knife and put him to sleep on the track. When the train passed by, Ajay’s body was cut into two pieces. Ashish returned home considering his plan successful, but he could not escape from the police.