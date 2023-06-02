Jharkhand: AJSU expels Secretary Manoj Chandra from the party, appointed Acting and Executive District President in Chatra

Jharkhand News: AJSU has expelled Union Secretary Manoj Chandra for anti-party activities. At the same time, acting and executive district heads have been appointed in Chatra on the instructions of party supremo cum MLA Sudesh Mahato. Please tell that due to non-accountable, careless and passive leadership, the party had dissolved the Chatra district committee. Central Chief Spokesperson Dr. Devsharan Bhagat gave this information.

Mahesh Mahato became acting Chatra District President

He said that Union Secretary Manoj Chandra has been expelled for anti-party activities. At the same time, district heads have been appointed in the dissolved district committee. Under this, Mahesh Mahato has been made the Acting District President of Chatra District Committee. At the same time, Shivlal Dangi and Chhotu Bhokta have been appointed as acting district heads.

The organization ran smoothly, so the decision was taken

AJSU’s chief spokesperson Dr. Devsharan Bhagat said that the work of formation, reorganization and expansion of the party in Chatra district went on at the expected pace, so it was decided to dissolve the committee. On the other hand, on the expulsion of the Union Secretary, he said that when ambitions dominate over ideology in politics, the work of the organization does not go smoothly. This decision has been taken after many meetings and discussions.

BJP’s target on the meeting of 3 Chief Ministers in Ranchi, Deepak Prakash said – seeing beautiful dreams of Mungerilal

Acting District President and Executive District President appointed

He said that keeping in view all aspects and future strategies, a district level meeting was also organized in Chatra on May 30 at Utsav Palace. During this, an organizational review was done and brainstorming was done on how to move towards a better tomorrow with better options. With a comprehensive discussion and roadmap, the Acting District President and Executive District President have been appointed, who will work for the formation, reorganization and expansion of the party’s parent unit and subsidiary unit in Chatra district. Also said that soon the work of formation and reorganization of district committee and all subsidiary units will be completed by organizing a district conference in Chatra.