Jharkhand: All three committees of Ratu Road Gurdwara Sahib constituted, Dwarka Das Munjal became head of Guru Nanak Satsang Sabha

Ranchi: All the three committees of Ratu Road Gurdwara Sahib have been formed. Dwarka Das Munjal became the head of Gurunanak Satsang Sabha. Harvinder Singh Bedi has become the chairman of the Guru Nanak Bhawan Committee and Neeraj Gakhar has become the chairman of the Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Committee. Naresh Papneja and Prem Midha have become executive members. The appointment of unanimously elected office bearers of all the three committees of Gurdwara Ratu Road was sealed today. Satsang Sabha’s secretary Arjun Dev Midha and Manish Midha congratulated all the newly elected members and called upon them to get involved in the service of Gurughar.

Stamp on the appointment of office bearers

Chief Electoral Officer Devraj Khatri and Co-Electoral Officers Bhagwan Singh Bedi and Dr. Ajay Chhabra on Monday approved the appointment of unanimously elected office bearers of all the three committees of Gurdwara Ratu Road. Dwarka Das Munjal has become the head of Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee, while Suresh Middha has become deputy head, Arjan Dev Middha and Manish Middha have become secretaries. Subhash Middha and Harjeet Bedi have got the responsibility of treasurer.

He got this responsibility

In Guru Nanak Bhawan, Harvinder Singh Bedi has become the president, Ashok Gera the secretary and Kavaljit Midha the treasurer. Naresh Papneja and Prem Midha have become executive members and in Guru Nanak Bal Mandir School Neeraj Gakhar has been given the responsibility of President, Mohan Lal Arora Vice President, Ashwini Sukhija Secretary, Sagar Thareja Co-Secretary and Ramesh Girdhar Treasurer. The charge of media has been entrusted to Naresh Papneja. Apart from this, Guru’s Golak Committee, Langar Seva Committee, Maintenance Committee and Maintenance Committee of Diwan decorated daily in the morning and evening were formed.

