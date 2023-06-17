jharkhand ameesha patel surrendered in ranchi court this is how heroine of gadar came with face covered mtj

Bold and beautiful Bollywood actress Amisha Patel, who gave super-duper hit films like ‘Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai’ and ‘Gadar’, surrendered in Ranchi court today. The court granted him anticipatory bail on a bond of Rs 10,000. Amisha Patel has been asked to appear in the court again on 21 June. Ameesha Patel reached Ranchi Civil Court by covering her face around 12 o’clock. The media tried to talk to her, but the actress did not utter a word. A filmmaker from Ranchi has accused Ameesha Patel of cheating. Actually, the producer had given Rs 2.5 crore to Ameesha to make the film. If the film was not made, he asked for his money. Ameesha Patel paid the money through cheque, but the check bounced. After this the matter reached the court and the Bollywood actress had to be physically present in the court.