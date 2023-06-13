Jharkhand: Approach road will be built soon on Sanjay river bridge of Seraikela, thousands of people will get facility in commuting

Seraikela-Kharsawan, Shachindra Kumar Dash: The Road Construction Department has given administrative approval of Rs 12.19 crore for the construction of a bridge over the Sanjay river near Khaparsai on the Seraikela-Kharsawan main road. With this amount, the process of land acquisition will be completed along with the construction of the approach road to the bridge. It may be mentioned that seven years ago, along with the construction of a high level bridge on Sanjay river near Khaparsai village, an approach road was also made at one end. Due to technical reasons, people could not get the benefit due to non-construction of approach road at the other end of the bridge. Now, along with land acquisition, the approach road of the bridge will also be constructed with an amount of 12.19 crores, which will facilitate the movement of thousands of people in the area. MLA Dashrath Gagrai has also raised the issue of construction of approach road of the bridge on Sanjay river in the assembly.

The new bridge is 10 feet high

At present, the traffic is only on the old bridge built over the Sanjay river. This bridge is 40 years old. It is getting weaker day by day. Due to the low height of the old bridge, it often sinks in the rains. In such a situation, the contact with Kharsawan-Kuchai district headquarters is cut off. The height of the new bridge is about 10 feet more than the old bridge. A large number of heavy vehicles are operating on this bridge.

People will get convenience due to the approach road of the bridge: MLA

In this regard, Kharsawan MLA Dashrath Gagarai said that the Road Construction Department has approved Rs 12 crore for the completion of the under-construction bridge on the Sanjay river near Khaparsai. In order to complete the bridge construction work, the government’s attention was drawn many times before. Now, due to the construction of the approach road of the bridge, there will be a lot of convenience for the people to come and go.