Jharkhand: Babulal Marandi will take charge as the new state president of Jharkhand BJP today.

Ranchi: Former Jharkhand CM Babulal Marandi will take over as the new state president of BJP on Saturday. He will take charge in the program organized in Ranchi. Let us tell you that on July 4, he was given the command of Jharkhand in place of Deepak Prakash. National President of Bharatiya Janata Party JP Nadda (Jagat Prakash Nadda) has appointed Babulal Marandi as the new State President of Jharkhand BJP. Babulal Marandi is the former Chief Minister of the state. At present, he is also the leader of the BJP Legislature Party. In view of the Lok Sabha elections, BJP has given him a new responsibility.

Babulal was associated with the mainstream of BJP in 1991

The BJP has played its cards before the election year. UPA under the leadership of Hemant Soren has put a big face in front of the alliance. Babulal Marandi has been the pivot of Jharkhand’s politics. With his return to the BJP, the central leadership reposed faith in Mr. Marandi. Made the leader of the Legislature Party. Now the responsibility of the organization has been given. Babulal has been a better organiser. While working with Vishwa Hindu Parishad, Vananchal had played an important role in BJP. Joined the mainstream of BJP in the year 1991. In the nineties, he played a big role in building the organization in the entire state. From the time of Atal-Advani, BJP projected Babulal in front of JMM. In the year 1998, by defeating Shibu Soren from Dumka, then Rupi Soren from Dumka itself, the BJP’s land was prepared in Santal Pargana.

Babulal came in limelight after defeating Shibu Soren

Babulal came into limelight after defeating Shibu Soren and his political stature increased. Self. In the year 1999, in the government of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he was made Union Minister of State for Forest Environment. After the formation of the state, bypassing all speculations, the party made Babulal the first Chief Minister of the state. However, within three years Babulal had to step down from power due to political upheaval. Differences increased within the BJP and in 2006 it split and formed a party named JVM. Under the leadership of Babulal, JVM had become an angle of Jharkhand politics.

Returned to BJP from JVM

With the return of Babulal to BJP in 2019-20, the politics inside the party changed. Babulal Marandi remained the most vocal against the state’s Hemant Soren government after his return. The BJP elected him as the leader of the legislative party, but the matter is still mired in a legal tussle. Political experts are considering hanging the case of the leader of the legislative party as a big political mistake of JMM. Perhaps that is why the BJP leadership in Jharkhand raised a big tribal face in front of the UPA. The decision of the party leadership also put an end to the discussions in which it was being said that Babulal is not doing much in the BJP. He has been sidelined in the party. With the new responsibility, these speculations also came to an end.

BJP wants to make inroads in Kolhan and Santal Pargana

Now Babulal has again got a big responsibility. BJP wants to make inroads in Kolhan and Santal Parganas with the help of Babulal. There will be a strategy to increase penetration in five tribal seats of the state. The BJP holds three ST seats in Dumka, Rajmahal, Chaibasa, Khunti and Lohardaga. BJP has won these seats with a very small margin. If the party creates an atmosphere in the Lok Sabha, then its effect will be seen in the Vidhansabha as well.

Babulal Marandi is the first CM of Jharkhand

Jharkhand came into existence on 15 November 2000 after being separated from Bihar. BJP leader Babulal Marandi was made the first CM of Jharkhand. In 2006, after separating from BJP, he formed Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (JVM). After about a decade, he merged JVM with BJP and joined BJP. Babulal, an MLA from Dhanwar assembly seat, is currently the leader of the Jharkhand BJP Legislature Party. Born on 11 January 1958 in Kodaibank village of Giridih district to Chhote Lal Marandi and Meena Murmu, Babulal has also been a minister of state in Atal Bihari Vajpayee’s government.