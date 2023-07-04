Jharkhand: Baby Devi came into action as soon as she became minister, ban on sale of liquor on Deoghar Kanwariya path

Jharkhand News: Baby Devi, who became the Minister of Excise and Prohibition in the Hemant cabinet, was seen in action after assuming office. On Tuesday, on the first working day, he has banned the sale of liquor on the Kanwariya path of Deoghar. He directed that there will be a complete ban on the sale of all kinds of liquor or liquor in the Shravani fair of Deoghar up to Baba Baidyanath temple.

My first working day. There will be a ban on the sale of any type of liquor in the world-class Shravani fair of Deoghar and on the Kanwariya Path till Vaidyanath Temple. Liquor shops will remain closed. Keeping this in mind, I have taken this decision.

Minister tweeted on the first working day

On Tuesday, July 4, 2023, on the first working day, Minister Baby Devi tweeted that there will be no sale of any type of liquor and liquor at the world-class Shravani fair in Deoghar and on the Kanwariya path up to Baidyanath temple. Liquor shops will remain closed in this area. Said that this decision has been taken keeping in mind the devotees, especially the sisters and daughters.

Johar. People's aspiration and the blessings of the parents had given Late Jagarnath Babu the power to be ready every moment. For us, the JMM family and organization, even in adverse circumstances.. have always been helpful. This is my promise that I will keep the culture and responsibility I got from Jagarnath Babu true to all standards and criteria.

Baby Devi became Minister of Excise and Prohibition

Please tell that on Monday, Baby Devi, wife of late Jagarnath Mahato, took oath as a minister at the Raj Bhavan. After taking the oath, Baby Devi was made the Minister of Product and Liquor Prohibition in the Hemant government. After becoming a minister, Baby Devi bowed down to the picture of late Jagarnath Mahato and talked about fulfilling his unfulfilled dreams.

You were the same..and you will remain the same..!Only my image and body will be there.

Baby Devi has become the third minister of Jharkhand without becoming an MLA

Baby Devi, wife of former minister late Jagarnath Mahato, has become the third minister of Jharkhand without becoming an MLA. 50-year-old Baby Devi has studied up to Inter and has become the third minister in the Hemant government. Earlier, on the death of former minister Haji Hussain Ansari in the Hemant government, his son Hafizul Ansari was made a minister without becoming an MLA. At the same time, when Bhanu Pratap Shahi went to jail in the Madhu Koda government, his father Hemendra Pratap Dehati was made the health minister.