Jharkhand: Baby Devi will take oath as minister today, will complete the unfinished works of late husband Jagarnath Mahato

Ranchi/Bermo: Baby Devi, wife of late minister Jagarnath Mahto, will go to Ranchi on Monday to take oath as a minister. She will leave for Ranchi after morning worship at Simrakulli house of Alargo Panchayat. His daughter Reena Devi, nephew Diwakar Mahato and other family members will also go with him. Baby Devi’s son Akhilesh Mahato alias Raju reached Ranchi from Hyderabad on Sunday morning.

JMM leaders and workers congratulated

There was hue and cry at Baby Devi’s residence on Sunday. The movement of JMM leaders and workers continued. Everyone congratulated and wished Baby Devi.

happy atmosphere in the village

There is an atmosphere of happiness in the village after the news of Baby Devi becoming a minister. Moments of happiness have come in the family immersed in sorrow. On Sunday, Baby Devi was at home with her daughter Reena Devi and nephew Diwakar Mahto. Talking to Prabhat Khabar, she said that she will try to live up to the new responsibility she is going to get, like a husband. Will complete the incomplete development works of her husband together with the people of Dumri assembly constituency. Fulfilling their unfulfilled dreams will be their priority.

