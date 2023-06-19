Jharkhand: Back to school campaign in government schools of Hazaribagh from June 22, emphasis on connecting children with education

Hazaribagh, Arif : Back to school campaign will run from June 22 to July 15 (24 days) in about 1800 government schools of Hazaribagh district. In this, emphasis will be laid on connecting children in the age group of six to 18 years with education and staying in school after enrollment. To make the program successful, a one-day district level workshop of education officers was held at Nagar Bhawan on Monday. It was inaugurated by DC Nancy Sahai.

Emphasis will be laid on connecting children with education

Hazaribagh DC said that the teachers should take interest in the studies of the students. Motivate students towards education. During the Back to School campaign, teachers will go door-to-door to connect dropouts and students who stay away from school with education. Enrollment and stay of children in schools is essential. To do this work, the teacher should adopt entertainment learning activity.

appeal to parents

The DC said that cooperation of public representatives, social workers and organizations can be taken in the Back to School campaign. All the parents will have to motivate their children towards the work of education. Said that attention will also have to be paid to motivate children to connect education with sports.

Along with the enrollment of children, everyone’s stay in the school is necessary

At the same time, trainee IAS Shatabdi Majumdar said that along with the enrollment of the children, everyone’s stay in the school is necessary. The outline of the Back to School campaign program was shown to everyone on the screen. In the workshop, the girl students of Padma Kasturba Gandhi Residential School presented welcome songs. DEO Upendra Narayan welcomed all the public representatives including the Deputy Commissioner.