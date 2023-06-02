Jharkhand: Back to school campaign starting from June 16 in about 1800 government schools of Hazaribagh

Hazaribagh, Arif : Back to school campaign (School Roor 2023) program will start from June 16 in about 1800 government schools of Hazaribagh district. In this, education officers and employees will work on enrollment and stay of children. Children in the age group of six to 18 years who are out of school and dropouts will be connected. After joining the school, all the children have to be educated. This program will run for one month. It will be concluded on 15th July. As soon as the letter from K Ravi Kumar, Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy is received, the education officers of Hazaribagh are busy in preparing the outline of the programme.

207 child dropout

In an earlier survey, 207 children have been found drop out across Hazaribagh district. Children in the age group of 6 to 14 in primary school and 14 to 18 in higher school have been identified. Under the Back to School Campaign programme, a plan has been made to connect all these children with the school on a priority basis.

participation of people’s representatives

In order to make the Back to School campaign a success, ward members, head, deputy head, panchayat committee member, head, deputy head of the village and panchayats and representatives of all political parties have been made partners. Several tasks have been assigned to the school management committee. All public representatives have got the responsibility to motivate the parents of the children living away from the school in their respective area, village, panchayat, locality and town to send their children to school.

Jharkhand: 137 tribal art buildings will be built in Kharsawan assembly constituency, 64 places will be under siege

Aim to educate children who stay away from school: DEO

In this regard, DEO Upendra Narayan told that the aim of the program is to educate the dropout children in the age group of six to 18 years who stay away from school. Children living away from school will be identified. Everyone will be linked to teaching work. The School RoR program will run at the level of all schools and its feeder area. Parents will be motivated to connect their children towards education. For this necessary guidelines have been given to all BEEO, BPO, BRP, CRP, teachers and Jharkhand Education Project Office personnel.