Jharkhand Bandh: Clash between student leader and police in Bundu, Ranchi, Devendra Mahto and others detained

Bundu (Ranchi), Anand Ram Mahto: On the second day of the two-day Jharkhand bandh called by the JSSU student organization to protest against the 60-40 planning policy, the bandh had a widespread effect in the entire subdivision including Bundu in Ranchi. In support of the bandh, under the leadership of student leader Devendra Mahato, he took out a rally on dozens of bikes and appealed to make the bandh successful. All the students were raising anti-government slogans. Behind the rally of the student organizations, the police administration remained fully deployed on duty.

Many student leaders including Devendra Mahato in custody

Bandh supporters raised anti-government and anti-police slogans by blocking the road near Bundu toll gate on NH 33 of Ranchi-Tata main road. Meanwhile, there was a clash between the student leaders and the police. DSP Ajay Kumar and SHO Pankaj Bhushan took student leader Devendra Mahato and his supporters into custody and took them to Bundu police station. For some time these student leaders were released.

shut down effective

On the second day, except Haat Bazar and commercial establishments, all institutions remained closed. Not a single shop opened in the city and rural areas. Traffic of autos and other vehicles from Bundu came to a complete standstill. Not a single passenger vehicle plied on the Ranchi-Tata route.

promptness of police administration

Here, shopkeepers and common people of Bundu Nagar also looked very upset due to the two-day bandh. Due to the passion of marriage, people could not buy their goods. Widespread effect of bandh was seen in Bundu subdivision area. The police administration was also deployed on duty at the crossroads.