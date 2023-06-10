Jharkhand bandh from today against 60:40 planning policy, student leader said government is not listening to us

The Jharkhand State Students’ Union took out a torchlight procession from Jaipal Singh Stadium to Albert Ekka Chowk on the eve of the two-day Jharkhand bandh on June 10 and 11. JSSU chief Devendra Nath Mahto has said that this bandh has been called against the 60:40 ruling policy.

Medical services have been kept free from this. The bandh has been supported by various tribal-native organizations of the state. In the third phase of the 31-day long movement, a torchlight procession has been taken out across the state. Entire Jharkhand will remain closed on Saturday and Sunday, 10 and 11 June.

The government is not listening to us :



Devendra Nath further said that there are more than three and a half lakh vacant posts in the state, but people from other states are also being given eligibility in third and fourth grade jobs. This government is not listening to us. Without publishing the gazette, it is continuously taking out advertisements in the ratio of 60:40, in which the word Jharkhand is being disappeared.